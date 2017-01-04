Progressive.org

 
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

We published our first issue on January 9, 1909. 108 years later, here's what we're still fighting for.

Return of the Flat Earth Society

In today’s world, common ground is in the weirdest places.

It Can Happen Here

The danger is not a foreign power, but that under Trump we will be transformed into our own version of Putin’s Russia.

09 January 2017
04 January 2017
Public School Shakedown

 
How “School Choice” Left Us No Choice

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s policies have destroyed parent power and public education in Chicago.

The danger is not a foreign power, but that under Trump we will be transformed into our own version of Putin’s Russia.

How The Progressive helped bring down Tailgunner Joe

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s policies have destroyed parent power and public education in Chicago.

It will be like he was never here.

A twisted tale of 2016.

The resolution calls on both the Israeli and Palestinian governments to prevent violence against civilians, condemn and combat terrorism, refrain from incitement, and comply with their obligations under international law.

How to challenge those who flout human rights laws?

Protesting is stressful. But the alternative can be worse.

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz' books are major contributions toward reckoning with the roots of our American tragedy.

What's the purpose of reaching out to change the hearts and minds of people who don't have either?

We published our first issue on January 9, 1909. 108 years later, here's what we're still fighting for.

"Honey, hide the sharp knives."

In today’s world, common ground is in the weirdest places.

By Wendell Berry

Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front

Love the quick profit, the annual raise,
vacation with pay. Want more 
of everything ready made. Be afraid 
to know your neighbors and to die.
And you will have a window in your head.
Not even your future will be a mystery 
any more. Your mind will be punched in a card 
and shut away in a little drawer.
When they want you to buy something 
they will call you. When they want you
to die for profit they will let you know. 
So, friends, every day do something
that won’t compute. Love the Lord. 
Love the world. Work for nothing. 
Take all that you have and be poor.
Love someone who does not deserve it. 
Denounce the government and embrace 
the flag. Hope to live in that free 
republic for which it stands. 
Give your approval to all you cannot
understand. Praise ignorance, for what man 
has not encountered he has not destroyed.
Ask the questions that have no answers. 
Invest in the millennium. Plant sequoias.
Say that your main crop is the forest
that you did not plant,
that you will not live to harvest.


Say that the leaves are harvested 
when they have rotted into the mold.
Call that profit. Prophesy such returns.
Put your faith in the two inches of humus 
that will build under the trees
every thousand years.
Listen to carrion—put your ear
close, and hear the faint chattering
of the songs that are to come. 
Expect the end of the world. Laugh. 
Laughter is immeasurable. Be joyful
though you have considered all the facts. 
So long as women do not go cheap 
for power, please women more than men.
Ask yourself: Will this satisfy 
a woman satisfied to bear a child?
Will this disturb the sleep 
of a woman near to giving birth? 
Go with your love to the fields.
Lie easy in the shade. Rest your head 
in her lap. Swear allegiance 
to what is nighest your thoughts.
As soon as the generals and the politicos 
can predict the motions of your mind, 
lose it. Leave it as a sign 
to mark the false trail, the way 
you didn’t go. Be like the fox 
who makes more tracks than necessary, 
some in the wrong direction.
Practice resurrection.

Wendell Berry is a poet, farmer, and environmentalist in Kentucky. This poem, first published in 1973, is reprinted by permission of the author and appears in his “New Collected Poems” (Counterpoint).


