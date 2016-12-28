Progressive.org

 
Ode to the Pundits

A twisted tale of 2016.

Obama’s Support for International Law Draws Bipartisan Ire

The resolution calls on both the Israeli and Palestinian governments to prevent violence against civilians, condemn and combat terrorism, refrain from incitement, and comply with their obligations...

Confronting the Shameless

How to challenge those who flout human rights laws?

Public School Shakedown

 
Hasta La Vista Arne! Duncan’s Failed Education Legacy

Looking at all the targets that Duncan and the current Education Secretary King set up, shot at, and missed can help us understand what we face in the coming years.

I’m No Nelson Mandela

Protesting is stressful. But the alternative can be worse.

Topics: 

A Writer of Indigenous History Looks at America’s Future but Sees Its Past

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz' books are major contributions toward reckoning with the roots of our American tragedy.

Topics: 

Trump’s Frightening Picks for U.S. Policy in the Middle East

Trump’s ignorance of the region will make him even more dependent on his advisers than most Presidents. And that’s not good news.

Topics: 

The Trump Who Stole America

"You're a mean one, Mr. Trump."

Topics: 

Obama to Trump: No Drilling Here!

Obama's new Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area supports one of the largest seasonal marine mammal migrations in the world, including thousands of bowhead and beluga whales, hundreds of thousands of walruses and ice seals, and millions of migratory birds. It's also home to over 40 different coastal First Nation tribes.

Topics: 

Sources of Flint’s Water Disaster Run Deep

Even the federal safeguard failed Flint’s residents.

Topics: 

Christmas behind Prison Bars

Wearing anything in Santa red will land you in solitary confinement. It’s a gang color, and a serious violation of prison rules.

Any giving or receiving of gifts among inmates risks disciplinary action. Anything in a cell not sanctioned by the prison is considered contraband.

And don’t even think of yelling “Ho, Ho, Ho!”

Topics: 

Tide Rising in North Carolina

The North Carolina Republicans are attempting a coup, but the resistance is in place.

Topics: 

Civil Rights Lawyers Are Vital under Trump

In the wake of the 2016 election, civil rights lawyers can still lay claim to the hard-fought victories of their predecessors.

Topics: 

FCC Chairman's Departure a New Threat to a Free and Open Internet

Tom Wheeler is stepping down from the Federal Communications Commission. Will this be the end to fair and open networks for all Americans?

Topics: 

By Wendell Berry

Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front

Love the quick profit, the annual raise,
vacation with pay. Want more 
of everything ready made. Be afraid 
to know your neighbors and to die.
And you will have a window in your head.
Not even your future will be a mystery 
any more. Your mind will be punched in a card 
and shut away in a little drawer.
When they want you to buy something 
they will call you. When they want you
to die for profit they will let you know. 
So, friends, every day do something
that won’t compute. Love the Lord. 
Love the world. Work for nothing. 
Take all that you have and be poor.
Love someone who does not deserve it. 
Denounce the government and embrace 
the flag. Hope to live in that free 
republic for which it stands. 
Give your approval to all you cannot
understand. Praise ignorance, for what man 
has not encountered he has not destroyed.
Ask the questions that have no answers. 
Invest in the millennium. Plant sequoias.
Say that your main crop is the forest
that you did not plant,
that you will not live to harvest.


Say that the leaves are harvested 
when they have rotted into the mold.
Call that profit. Prophesy such returns.
Put your faith in the two inches of humus 
that will build under the trees
every thousand years.
Listen to carrion—put your ear
close, and hear the faint chattering
of the songs that are to come. 
Expect the end of the world. Laugh. 
Laughter is immeasurable. Be joyful
though you have considered all the facts. 
So long as women do not go cheap 
for power, please women more than men.
Ask yourself: Will this satisfy 
a woman satisfied to bear a child?
Will this disturb the sleep 
of a woman near to giving birth? 
Go with your love to the fields.
Lie easy in the shade. Rest your head 
in her lap. Swear allegiance 
to what is nighest your thoughts.
As soon as the generals and the politicos 
can predict the motions of your mind, 
lose it. Leave it as a sign 
to mark the false trail, the way 
you didn’t go. Be like the fox 
who makes more tracks than necessary, 
some in the wrong direction.
Practice resurrection.

Wendell Berry is a poet, farmer, and environmentalist in Kentucky. This poem, first published in 1973, is reprinted by permission of the author and appears in his “New Collected Poems” (Counterpoint).


Public School Shakedown

