Progressive.org

 
Previous Pause Next
Marchers Across the Country Turn Out In Support of Immigration Reform

Activists say no wall can be built that will keep them from standing together for immigration reform.

Read More
The Obama Farewell Addendum

From drone strikes against Americans overseas to broad surveillance powers to indefinite detention, Obama certainly kept his options open, which means he kept President Trump’s options open

Read More
From Obama to Trump: Going Uphill in Reverse

A thoughtful, optimistic, progressive speech about the better possibilities of American democracy just as the most fearsome elements in our society assert themselves.

Read More

Public School Shakedown

 
Here's The Other Threat Betsy DeVos Poses To Students

She can’t wave a magic wand and privatize schools. But she can make life hell for America’s most vulnerable students.

Read More...


The Sessions Sessions: As Unsettling as You Thought They'd Be

Some highlights from the confirmation hearings of one of the most opposed U.S. Attorney General nominees in history.

Topics: 

Public School Advocates Push Back Betsy DeVos

Outcry from local districts and concerns raised about her conflicts of interest helped delay hearings for the Secretary of Education nominee.

Topics: 

The Long Game of Betsy DeVos

How she spent almost a million and a half of her own dollars to turn Detroit's education system into a laboratory—in which an out-of-control lab fire now burns.

Topics: 

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US!

We published our first issue on January 9, 1909. 108 years later, here's what we're still fighting for.

Topics: 

Not So "Nice." America Held Hostage Day #58.

"Honey, hide the sharp knives."

Topics: 

Return of the Flat Earth Society

In today’s world, common ground is in the weirdest places.

Topics: 

It Can Happen Here

The danger is not a foreign power, but that under Trump we will be transformed into our own version of Putin’s Russia.

Topics: 

McCarthyism: Then and Now

How The Progressive helped bring down Tailgunner Joe

Topics: 

How “School Choice” Left Us No Choice

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s policies have destroyed parent power and public education in Chicago.

Topics: 

De-Obamafication

It will be like he was never here.

Topics: 

More

Marchers Across the Country Turn Out In Support of Immigration Reform

Activists say no wall can be built that will keep them from standing together for immigration reform.

Read More
The Obama Farewell Addendum

From drone strikes against Americans overseas to broad surveillance powers to indefinite detention, Obama certainly...

Read More
From Obama to Trump: Going Uphill in Reverse

A thoughtful, optimistic, progressive speech about the better possibilities of American democracy just as the most...

Read More
more

By Wendell Berry

Manifesto: The Mad Farmer Liberation Front

Love the quick profit, the annual raise,
vacation with pay. Want more 
of everything ready made. Be afraid 
to know your neighbors and to die.
And you will have a window in your head.
Not even your future will be a mystery 
any more. Your mind will be punched in a card 
and shut away in a little drawer.
When they want you to buy something 
they will call you. When they want you
to die for profit they will let you know. 
So, friends, every day do something
that won’t compute. Love the Lord. 
Love the world. Work for nothing. 
Take all that you have and be poor.
Love someone who does not deserve it. 
Denounce the government and embrace 
the flag. Hope to live in that free 
republic for which it stands. 
Give your approval to all you cannot
understand. Praise ignorance, for what man 
has not encountered he has not destroyed.
Ask the questions that have no answers. 
Invest in the millennium. Plant sequoias.
Say that your main crop is the forest
that you did not plant,
that you will not live to harvest.


Say that the leaves are harvested 
when they have rotted into the mold.
Call that profit. Prophesy such returns.
Put your faith in the two inches of humus 
that will build under the trees
every thousand years.
Listen to carrion—put your ear
close, and hear the faint chattering
of the songs that are to come. 
Expect the end of the world. Laugh. 
Laughter is immeasurable. Be joyful
though you have considered all the facts. 
So long as women do not go cheap 
for power, please women more than men.
Ask yourself: Will this satisfy 
a woman satisfied to bear a child?
Will this disturb the sleep 
of a woman near to giving birth? 
Go with your love to the fields.
Lie easy in the shade. Rest your head 
in her lap. Swear allegiance 
to what is nighest your thoughts.
As soon as the generals and the politicos 
can predict the motions of your mind, 
lose it. Leave it as a sign 
to mark the false trail, the way 
you didn’t go. Be like the fox 
who makes more tracks than necessary, 
some in the wrong direction.
Practice resurrection.

Wendell Berry is a poet, farmer, and environmentalist in Kentucky. This poem, first published in 1973, is reprinted by permission of the author and appears in his “New Collected Poems” (Counterpoint).


Public School Shakedown

Progressive Magazine

Progressive Media Project

The Basics

Social

Newsletter